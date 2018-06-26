Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stop abusing animals

26 June 2018 - 05:02
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Dehumanising or "reducing people to animals" is not only destructive to the humans who are "dehumanised", it also perpetuates the idea that other animals don’t deserve better than enslavement, exploitation, torture and murder (Colonial abuse of reducing people to animals is perpetuated globally, June 18).

It is often the same sense of self-importance that enables violence against both humans and other animals. Though we don’t speak their languages and may not understand them fully, animals have individual psyches, interests and dignity. They don’t exist to become food, clothing, spectacles or experiments. It is time we stop treating animals "like animals".

Hanh Nguyen
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: SuperSport rugby tries my patience
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom’s troubles have the power ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
How ‘politics of the belly’ paralyses progress in ...
Opinion
4.
Why you should act now to update your financial ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Is Donald Trump the antichrist?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.