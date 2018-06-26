LETTER: Stop abusing animals

Dehumanising or "reducing people to animals" is not only destructive to the humans who are "dehumanised", it also perpetuates the idea that other animals don’t deserve better than enslavement, exploitation, torture and murder (Colonial abuse of reducing people to animals is perpetuated globally, June 18).

It is often the same sense of self-importance that enables violence against both humans and other animals. Though we don’t speak their languages and may not understand them fully, animals have individual psyches, interests and dignity. They don’t exist to become food, clothing, spectacles or experiments. It is time we stop treating animals "like animals".

Hanh Nguyen

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals