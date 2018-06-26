LETTER: Sport pundits limited

A review of the report on the investigation into the recent SuperSport controversy included an e-mail from Nick Mallet alleging that Ashwin Willemse spoke "garbage". He’s right; Willemse offers limited insight. But how dare SuperSport allow that comment into the public domain when Tuesday night’s World Cup post-match analysis of Senegal’s second goal, from a highly paid foreign expert, was this: "That’s a poor pass back from the Polish midfielder, but I’d have expected the Polish defender to do a little better. And I’m not sure what the Polish keeper was doing."

Despite the clip having been lined up, he couldn’t name one of the Polish players. That followed the early morning show, where Julie Stewart quite reasonably asked our own Andre Arendse to name the Polish stars we should look out for in the upcoming game. He could only come up with Lewandowski. Stewart followed up with a query about who else besides Mane we should follow in the Senegal team. Arendse could not offer a single name.

That too was "garbage". Willemse should not be singled out for that failing.

Ian James

Somerset West