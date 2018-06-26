LETTER: Racism will haunt us

For the past 24 years of our democracy we hoped racism would never again be at the centre of our debates, but it has reared its ugly head again. The really unfortunate part is that those who claim to be our leaders are the same people who are invoking these debates, with Julius Malema being the main culprit.

We know now that this debate will never end. It will continue to haunt us for years to come, but leaders should be sensitive when raising these matters. They must not do so with the aim of insulting others or causing a civil war.

Racism has affected all South Africans badly, and for us to make a positive contribution to the discourse we must consider others. We all have a responsibility to build a society future generations can be proud of.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein