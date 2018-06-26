Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA has undone by its success

26 June 2018 - 05:02
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
The DA’s success in recent municipal elections seems to have sowed the seeds of its destruction.

While managing to govern Cape Town without drama up to then, the national footprint after those elections meant more worthies had to be found who supported the aims, policies and culture of the party, with the integrity and the capability to represent it as councillors, mayors, premiers, members of executive councils and of provincial legislatures, as well as officials.

There are clearly not enough such people to fill these roles, because the strain is showing in the DA. The ANC had the same problem after 1994 and the effect is now obvious.

As a further manifestation of the failed public school system brought to us by the ANC and South African Democratic Teachers Union, our future legislators, ministers and officials will be less and less capable as time goes on. So much for the "capable state".

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.