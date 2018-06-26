LETTER: China aided apartheid

I never thought I would be grateful to Terry Crawford-Browne, but indeed I am. He has written so vociferously and with such malice about Israel selling arms to SA that I felt the need to do proper research.

And, yes, Israel did sell arms to SA, as did many other countries including Britain, the US, Russia and China. In fact more than 30 countries, among them Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, Iran, Iraq and Egypt, supported the apartheid state in one way or another, many of them ensuring that SA continued to receive arms.

As part of what Crawford-Browne calls the "hasbara brigade", I do not lightly claim anti-Semitism. However, to allay my fears of this I do need him to answer one question: why, in all that he has written, has he never brought it to the notice of the South African public that China, SA’s new good friend, sold not only guns and ammunition but also bombs to the South African government to assist it in upholding its apartheid policies? And this while it pretended to be a friend of the victims of apartheid?

Monessa Shapiro

Glenhazel