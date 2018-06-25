LETTER: US rights violation wrong

Small wonder that the US has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council after its latest violation of human rights, that of separating immigrant families and keeping their children in cages.

Having US attorney-general Jeff Sessions quote a Bible verse to justify this inhumane move is beyond the pale.

I do hope that after this tragic move the US will stop pontificating and bragging, as it used to, that it is the beacon of freedom and democracy for the whole world to emulate. Everyone can at last see what it really is. How sad that the US should end up doing what dictatorships such as North Korea have been doing.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston