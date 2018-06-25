LETTER: Mark Barnes should stick to job

Nothing in Business Day annoys me so much as the sight of articles by Mark Barnes. This man is paid a large salary to run the South African Post Office. And it simply does not run. I have been waiting months in vain for letters and parcels sent from abroad. Even when such items are registered, they never arrive and the post office I go to in Cape Town traces them to Joburg.

I am told the mail can now only be used for letters to other Cape Town addresses. We will, doubtless, get expelled from the Universal Postal Union. This is disgrace enough, but the CEO having the time to be a part-time journalist for Business Day is provocative. We are used to public servants who don’t do their jobs, but we don’t want to have to read them over breakfast as well.

RW Johnson

Via e-mail