LETTER: Israeli arms trade is real

I assure TJ Huddlestone (What did Israel supply? June 18) that the facts I provided regarding Israeli arms and their consequences were not sucked out of my thumb. There is abundant information on the development of the Israeli arms industry. I suggest he read these three books to enlighten himself on this subject: The Shadow World: Inside the Global Arms Trade by Andrew Feinstein; Apartheid Guns and Money by Hennie van Vuuren; and The Unspoken Alliance: Israel’s Secret Relationship with Apartheid SA by Sasha Polakow-Suransky.

Both Huddlestone and Allan Wolman (The real threat to peace, June 18) should consider and take to heart Andrew Feinstein’s telling comment on the arms trade: "As the son of a Holocaust survivor I desperately wish that the US and Israel would consider that one of the ways to pay tribute to the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust is to condemn the atrocities caused by the arms trade, whether they involve Jews or non-Jews, whether perpetrated by or against the state of Israel."

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde