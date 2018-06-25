LETTER: Eskom staff are not to blame

Much is being written about the unions having Eskom over a barrel but little about the situation the workers find themselves in (The Third Umpire, June 19).

As an employer I try to keep my salary bill in line with the inflation my staff experience and keep bonuses in line with real boosts the business may get from time to time.

I see that as prudent and in the interests of my clients, staff and the cash flow of the business.

We all know Eskom was looted and mismanaged, but why are the staff on the ground being hit with consequences of problems caused by the pigs at the trough? Instead of seeing the workers as enemies at the gate, all of SA should be patting them on the back for sticking it out and keeping the lights on.

Eskom is a government department in all but name, and government employees managed to get increases of 6% to 7%. Why are Eskom staff insulted with an offer of zero? Our anger and cost cutting should be aimed at those who steal from the country and those that allow it — senior managers of government departments and parastatals, and the political fat cats.

If we make it illegal for workers to strike in key areas such as electricity, police and the army, we have a duty of care to be fair with them. Treat the honest worker with respect, treat the dishonest worker with the door.

Stephen W Burrow

Modderfontein