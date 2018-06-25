LETTER: Derek Hanekom’s comments about Day Zero scaring tourists were disingenuous

In a recent article published on this site, remarks are attributed Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom in which he states that messaging on Day Zero scared off tourists. These comments are highly disingenuous and we must set the record straight on this.

First, Day Zero was not a scare tactic as the minister implies; it was a call for responsible citizenship in the face of a real, not an imagined, crisis. The City of Cape Town, along with the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and other parts of the country have seen significant declines in dam levels because of low rainfall and infrastructure neglect by the Department of Water and Sanitation. SA as a whole faces a water problem and we must all be conscious of our use of this scarce resource.

Despite this challenge, it is untrue that the City of Cape Town has seen a huge drop in tourism numbers because of awareness campaigns alerting the public to Day Zero. Cape Town continues to be the country’s leading tourist destination and has continued to draw visitors from around the world.

Figures from Cape Town Tourism show that the city’s visitor services team has interacted with 72,120 visitors between January and March of 2018, which is a 34% increase compared to the third quarter of 2017. Our accredited visitor information centres have interacted with 37,768 visitors in this period alone. These are great numbers in difficult circumstances.

Minister Hanekom must come clean with the public and admit that the real cause of tourism decline in the country is the government he serves in. Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba inflicted damage to the industry when he required unabridged birth certificates from tourists. This saw large numbers of tourists being turned away from airports and ruined the country’s appeal as a growing tourist attraction. Instead of trying to pass the buck, Hanekom must roll up his sleeves and repair our international reputation.

Leon Basson, DA MP