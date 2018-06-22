LETTER: Probe expanded projects

Corruption comes in many guises. Some corruption is plain stupid; other acts of corruption are sophisticated and meant to deceive.

Government-funded projects with creeping scope (the so-called expanded projects) and uncontrolled deviations are not only unethical, they are acts of corruption meant to deceive the public. They are a sophisticated way to avoid following the legal tender processes.

They are meant to benefit a corrupt few at the expense of the majority. They are devious means to avoid legal procedures, accountability, ethical behaviour and doing the right thing.

Why are we remaining quiet about this?

Mpumelelo Ncwadi Via e-mail