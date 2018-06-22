LETTER: Did Pravin Gordhan plug leaks?

It would be appropriate, I think, to point out that our finance minister for seven of those 10 years was none other than Pravin Gordhan. During the same period virtually every other state-owned entity went bankrupt or close to it.

Of course, this was during the Zuma years of looting and wastage, and cabinet ministers who were not Zuma stooges were likely pretty much helpless.

What does this tell us? Either Gordhan, who had previously performed miracles at the SA Revenue Service, is simply not that effective at ministerial level, or were he not there with his finger in the dyke we would all have drowned years ago. I somehow think it is the latter.

D Wolpert Sunninghill