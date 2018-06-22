Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Did Pravin Gordhan plug leaks?

22 June 2018 - 05:00
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GCIS
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GCIS

Carol Paton states that "the past decade was one of escalating debt and profligacy. On average the salaries of Eskom employees increased 140% and the number of employees grew by close to 50%." (Let’s hope Eskom CE learnt a few lessons on power of unions, June 19).

It would be appropriate, I think, to point out that our finance minister for seven of those 10 years was none other than Pravin Gordhan. During the same period virtually every other state-owned entity went bankrupt or close to it.

Of course, this was during the Zuma years of looting and wastage, and cabinet ministers who were not Zuma stooges were likely pretty much helpless.

What does this tell us? Either Gordhan, who had previously performed miracles at the SA Revenue Service, is simply not that effective at ministerial level, or were he not there with his finger in the dyke we would all have drowned years ago. I somehow think it is the latter.

D Wolpert Sunninghill

