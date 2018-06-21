LETTER: Pity the snail mail clients

A person walking at 7km/h for eight hours a day would travel from Joburg to Cape Town, a trip of about 1,600km, in 28 days. A registered letter posted in Randburg on May 17 also took 28 days to travel to the Witspos mail hub just 23km away.

This, surely, is the true meaning of "snail mail" and confirms (if, indeed, it needed confirmation) that the South African Post Office is "broken".

Needless to say, the poorly named "customer service centre" has doggedly refused to answer any of my queries, not even bothering to acknowledge my various mails.

If they cannot even deliver on their core purpose — to deliver ordinary mail efficiently and effectively — I fear for those in future who will have to rely on the Post Office to receive their monthly welfare grants.

Jon Moreton

Cape Town