Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mashaba facing huge task

21 June 2018 - 05:03
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN
Ferial Haffajee recently expressed her frustration with the Johannesburg city council, in this case being unable to communicate with City Power (Potholes. Traffic lights. City Power. Jozi remains a mess, June 17). In her article, she expressed her frustration at the DA and mayor Herman Mashaba for not improving service delivery.

I have huge sympathy for Haffajee as I lived through the destruction of the Johannesburg Metro. Just prior to the DA taking over Joburg from the ANC I moved to Cape Town and know I am fortunate to be living in a well-managed city — despite what the media says about Cape Town.

With regard to running the city, the main difference between Cape Town and Johannesburg is that Cape Town retained managers and employees with institutional knowledge, and an effort has been made to employ staff with the correct skills. In Johannesburg, the few remaining staff members with institutional knowledge have been beaten into submission by politically appointed managers.

Turning the city around is a huge task for Mashaba, as he must deal with the corrupt and incompetent managers inherited from the previous management. Of one thing I am sure: Johannesburg needs Mashaba more than Mashaba needs Johannesburg.

David McCormick
Cape Town

