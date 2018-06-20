LETTER: Hlaudi Motsoeneng is out of order

Someone should tell Hlaudi Motsoeneng that he is no longer the boss at the SABC. The level of arrogance he showed throughout last week was that of someone who is in charge. If this man wants his job back, he must let the processes unfold. He is no longer in charge and can’t issue instructions to those who are now in charge of his future.

He must also remember that his cronies, such as former president Jacob Zuma, are no longer in government. Lies and a bossy attitude won’t get him anywhere anymore. He is a nonentity under the new dawn and must learn to behave.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein