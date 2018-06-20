LETTER: Helen Zille ignores theft and abuse

I’d like to help Helen Zille out with something (What I actually said…, June 15). Let’s say that one day a man entered a woman’s property without invitation and overpowered her and for the next 20 years he stole her resources and enslaved, raped, abused and humiliated her, but during this time he refitted the kitchen, planted some nice trees and paved the driveway.

You’d be 100% correct in a very narrow sense in telling that woman that the legacy of his time was not only negative. Nice kitchen. Nice trees.

You’d also still be an idiot for saying so.

Simon Rhoades

Vredehoek