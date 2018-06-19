LETTER: Wage exemptions a maze

The labour minister has drafted regulations with regard to the application for exemption from paying the national minimum wage. These regulations are incredibly onerous, in fact almost ridiculous in their structure, and it is important for the business community to have a careful look at them with a view to commenting thereon.

Although these are draft regulations, the minister has asked the public to comment to the Department of Labour by not later than June 20. Such comments should be e-mailed to thembinkosi.mkalipi@labour.gov.za or may be faxed to 012 309 4156.

As a small taste of these regulations, it should be noted that the minister will not grant an exemption for below 90% of the national minimum wage, meaning if granted exemption, an employer may deduct a maximum of R2 per hour from the employee. Over and above this, there is an incredibly complicated and exceptionally onerous structure applicable in what is required with regard to supporting documentation. The minister wants to have all the audit documents, including assessment of affordability and profitability, and will look at the liquidity analysis and assess solvency. All this when the businesses most likely to apply will be survivalist start-ups, mostly in previously disadvantaged areas.

These regulations will make it almost impossible for small businesses to apply for the exemption and will encourage them to rather pay whatever wages they choose, knowing that the chances of them being discovered are negligible.

The department is already notoriously bad at enforcing the current law, and as our laws become harsher, we will find more businesses ignoring the labour legislation in its entirety. The government is doing nothing to encourage small business to abide by the law, so the minority that do are at a distinct disadvantage.

Michael Bagraim

MP DA labour spokesman