LETTER: The point has been made

I am not going to involve myself in an ongoing dispute with Andrew Barnard, who criticised my mention of the size of the Cabinet and Ramaphosa’s promises of cost-cutting in this area, and his implementation delays (Get Cabinet facts right, June 14). Suffice to say that I referred specifically to our "bloated Cabinet" and not a bloated government, so his inclusion of secretaries, undersecretaries and deputy secretaries is totally irrelevant in this case.

Instead of advising me to check my facts I would suggest that Barnard brush up on his reading skills. My letter was not specifically aimed at merely the size of our Cabinet, but referred to many other aspects of concern relating to our president’s vague assurances in a number of areas.

In my dealings with government I have interacted with numerous deputy directors-general, assistant and acting deputy directors-general and a myriad other officials with all sorts of titles. They do not form part of Cabinet so were not included in my calculations.

SA’s public finances are in a total shambles and firm and urgent action is needed to regain lost confidence and critical investment, and overcome our huge unemployment crisis. I believe I have exhausted my views on this subject and have no intention of engaging in further debate.

David Wolpert

Sunninghill