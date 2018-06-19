Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protests must be peaceful

19 June 2018 - 05:02
Protests in Ennerdale. Picture: SOWETAN
Surely, it is time the question of legitimate protest action must be addressed? It is abundantly clear that a situation has developed where protesters believe they can do what they like when it suits them, quoting the Constitution that says it’s within their rights to organise protests.

But what they conveniently ignore is the word "peaceful". Many of these incidents are anything but peaceful. Do arson, looting and causing injury constitute "peaceful"? What is peaceful about taking over major highways, preventing law-abiding folk using the roads they are paying dearly for in the form of taxes and exorbitant fuel prices?

Our roads have been hijacked by thugs who cock a snook at the police, who respond reactively instead of proactively based on intelligence reports, which are either nonexistent or ignored.

How long must the good people of this country put up with this inexcusable and thoroughly disgusting situation?

Cliff Buchler
George

