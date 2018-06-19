LETTER: Israel is a global menace

It is astonishing that TJ Huddlestone (What did Israel supply? June 18) queries that Israel blatantly violated the UN arms embargo against apartheid SA and demands to know what weapons Israel supplied. For starters: strikecraft warships, Jericho missiles, Galil machine guns, nuclear weapons technology and 50 Cheetah fighter aircraft, against which SA supplied uranium and money.

In the words of former Israeli ambassador to SA, Alan Liel: "When Israel finally began to back away from the apartheid regime, the security establishment balked. They said: ‘You’re crazy. It’s suicidal. We would not have military and aviation industries unless we had SA as our main client from the mid-1970s. They saved Israel.’"

In an article headlined Glencore resumes payments to dodgy Dan Gertler as it clings to DRC mines, Business Day on Friday reported Gertler — the diamond magnate who keeps Joseph Kabila in power against plunder of cobalt, diamonds, coltan, copper required by the "First World’s" war business — has been blacklisted by the US.

Gertler is linked to the Och-Ziff scandal in New York plus multiple other scams, including being a business partner of SA’s Tokyo Sexwale and Khulubuse Zuma, thanks to which former president Jacob Zuma provided diplomatic and military support to Kabila.

Gertler is only one example of numerous Israeli citizens who keep dictators in power with Israeli weapons. Israel is today an international menace not only to the Palestinians whose land Zionists have stolen but also to Africans, whose natural resources are looted and whose lives are shattered by wars instigated by the war business.

It is past time Allan Wolman and others of the hasbara brigade stopped relying on claims of anti-Semitic smears in their efforts to justify and/or disguise Israeli atrocities and war crimes around the world.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Palestine Solidarity Campaign