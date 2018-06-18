LETTER: The disastrous Zuma era

I was never for a single minute lulled into a sense of complacency with the fall of the despicable Jacob Zuma and too few of his cohorts, and the rise of Cyril Ramaphosa. SA has suffered more than 20 years of maladministration and incompetence under the ANC, notwithstanding a few good years under Nelson Mandela. Under subsequent ANC governments we have slid to junk status, and in a worst-case scenario may further decline to that of a failed state.

We are only now beginning to realise the unmitigated disaster that was the Zuma era, which knew no bounds in the areas of corruption, nepotism, criminality and cadre ineptitude. We will have to bear the burden of the ANC’s mismanagement for a generation.

The coming elections are going to be a watershed for SA. Either we vote in the same old incompetent and corrupt bandits or we vote in a new government.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North