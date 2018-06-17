LETTER: Government ignores minimum wage jobs bloodbath warning

There was an assessment done through the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in 2017 on the introduction of a national minimum wage. This assessment to a large degree has been ignored and has not been brought to the public’s attention. It was, however, printed in the Government Gazette on November 17 2017.

They stated, "A key reason for widespread poverty is the lack of access to employment."

We all know that the introduction of a minimum wage will certainly not create any jobs but will lead to a loss of jobs. The number of jobs is widely debated but even this assessment says that anything between 200,000 and 900,000 jobs will be lost. In essence, the impact assessment is telling us the obvious but it is being wholly ignored by our government and our trade union movement.

The assessment went on to state that if a business cannot afford the national minimum wage then the exemption process, which will be dealt with by regulation, will be the answer to avoid jobs. However, the exemption process through the regulations will be incredibly onerous and almost impossible to obtain.

We have also seen that government has done its own assessment on the extended public works employees and they have stated that they could not afford to pay much more than half of the national minimum wage.

Their reason for this is that if they had to pay the Expanded Public Works Programme workers R20 an hour they would only be able to afford half of the workers currently in the system.

This shows what probably will happen with small businesses. They will be forced to pay the minimum wage but will probably lose half their workers. The devastation will be much greater than what some of the academics have predicted.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesman