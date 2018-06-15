LETTER: Skills transfer a good idea

Claire Bisseker hits the nail on the head when she says one of the chief constraints on SA’s economic development is the shortage of skills (SA’s immigration policy strangles the flow of skills, June 12). My experience has been that with every skilled employee brought into the country, four to five jobs are created.

However, the one area Bisseker did not broach is that skilled workers who immigrate to SA also tend to pass their skills on to locals. This training of South Africans could become a condition placed on the immigration certificate. I believe employers would gladly adhere to such a condition, as this would enable them to become self-sufficient and employ locals who would help their employment equity quotas.

Bringing in foreign labour is expensive, and is normally only done as a last resort. To ensure companies are able to complete locally, they would very quickly adhere to a skills transfer.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesman