LETTER: Chicken imports no threat

Francois Baird of Fairplay pops up fairly regularly as a highly paid agent of the local chicken industry to discredit poultry imports (Act over chicken dumping, June 14). The problem is that his facts are nearly always incorrect. In reality he distributes fake news.

He asserts that imports from Brazil, the EU and the US are "damaging the local poultry industry". First, virtually the entire EU has been closed to chicken imports into SA due to avian influenza outbreaks for more than a year, so imports from this region are minute. Second, there is a limited annual quota of bone-in products permitted from the US as a byproduct of the Agoa agreement, and a minimum of 50% of this quota is allocated to "historically disadvantaged" individuals, the very consumers Baird wishes to protect.

Local poultry is flourishing. One of the major players recently published earnings growth of some 400%. Imports of chicken are simply no threat to local poultry.

David Wolpert

CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters