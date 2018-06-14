LETTER: Trump’s approach correct

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed petulance and immaturity by saying he would not be "pushed around" by the US. Europe is siding with him against US President Donald Trump’s decision to place tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada.

Yet Trump is correct to protect US industry from unfair trade agreements. Clearly, the US president has caught Europe off-guard, and they now have to think seriously about their countries’ future. Trying to take on the US at their own game will prove futile because of the size of the US market.

Another obstacle looming is the new US sanctions on Iran. Europe and others will be affected. Europe in particular has much to lose, and the US everything to gain, as Trump plays hard ball on trade with Europe.

You have to hand it to the US president, he has big gonads.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff