LETTER: Brilliant cartoon allusion

Congratulations to cartoonist Brandan for the brilliant cartoon in Tuesday’s paper (Rendezvous, June 12). It proves that history still has its uses.

Second World War history buffs, history teachers and students will have instantly recognised the allusion. Instead of Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler in David Low’s famous cartoon, we have Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un; both couples equally bizarre and untrustworthy.

Business Day’s cartoon sums up the Singapore summit as aptly as Low’s did the Moscow meeting. In fact, Hitler and Stalin never actually met. The talks that spawned the Nazi-Soviet nonaggression pact took place between foreign ministers Vyacheslav Molotov and Joachim von Ribbentrop.

I am reminded of Marx’s dictum that history repeats itself, "the first [time] as tragedy, then as farce".

Let’s hope it will be for farce and not for tragedy that Singapore will be remembered.

Sara Pienaar

Via e-mail