LETTER: Wallace no Republican

Yunus Momoniat wrote an interesting article on Friday but it would be helpful if he got all his facts accurate (Hydra of apartheid still menaces the world after its beheading in SA, June 8).

He describes George Wallace as "the segregationist Republican". Problem is, Wallace was a Democrat. He was governor of Alabama several times as a Democrat in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, ran three times to secure the Democratic Party nomination for president and in one case was the American Independence Party nominee for president.

I notice a strong prejudice in the article against the US. I apologise for letting facts spoil the angst he has towards the US and Republicans in particular, but Wallace was never a Republican.

Paul du Toit

Via e-mail