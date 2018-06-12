LETTER: Toll of Israeli arms trade

Allan Wolman bemoans Terry Crawford-Browne’s alleged stigmatisation of Israel’s arms trade, but it would be instructive for him to consider the consequences of Israeli arms exports to just two countries (Trade in arms is normal, June 1).

Firstly, from the latter half of the 1970s to well into the 1980s, apartheid SA was the largest recipient of Israeli weaponry. This was in flagrant violation of a 1977 UN Security Council resolution, which required all UN member states to impose mandatory arms sanctions on SA.

Israeli arms formed an important part of the South African Defence Force arsenal, used to destabilise neighbouring states and commit gross human rights violations in SA and Namibia.

Secondly, from 1977 Israel supplied the Guatemalan military with millions of dollars worth of arms,. In more than 600 massacres, the Guatemalan military committed genocide, killing an estimated 250,000 indigenous people.

Thus Wolman, before you glorify Israeli arms exports as normal, reflect on the human toll these instruments of death have exacted, not only in the countries mentioned but elsewhere in the world.

Gunvant Govindjee

Via e-mail