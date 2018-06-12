LETTER: Start acting, Mr President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved quickly and decisively to restore SA’s economy and reputation to where they were 20 years ago. Yet despite this, there are a number of indications that he does not have a full appreciation of the depth of some of our problems.

To name just a few: his stance on land expropriation without compensation has been weak, inconsistent and unconvincing. So far the ratings agencies have taken him at his word and expect orderly restitution without harming the economy or the supply of food.

However, once scrambled, you cannot unscramble an egg, and the scrambling is taking place before our eyes. We are not far from total chaos. If this issue is handled badly and property rights are threatened, we may as well switch off the lights.

There is also a huge problem with regard to public sector wage increases. Ramaphosa’s assurances have been thrown out of the window and the multiyear agreement that has been signed exceeds the 2018 medium-term expenditure framework by R30bn.

This financial irresponsibility has been taking place for years. A first-year university student can see the economic mayhem approaching. Yet our government shows no resolve or backbone and appears to be economically illiterate.

Then there’s our bloated Cabinet. Despite previous assurances, our president needs another year to decide on cuts. What does he not understand? We have a total of 68 full and deputy ministers, all earning salaries and bonuses with expense accounts and luxury travel and accommodation. We have seen huge abuses in these areas. Why does SA need a bigger Cabinet than the US, Britain or France, to name just a few?

Surely the necessary cuts can and should be made urgently and decisively. We are spending billions while our president prevaricates.

David Wolpert

Sunninghill