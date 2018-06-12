LETTER: Partition is the way to go

Growing calls for SA to be partitioned require serious consideration. It is a prospect I support.

The Western Cape and Northern Cape should be hived off as a separate country comprising about 20% of the existing population and contributing about the same proportion of the current national GDP. About 60% of the inhabitants share a similar culture and value system and are also orientated towards western countries.

The remainder of the country, although not homogenous, has similar cultures and supports a socialist, even communist, system of government that is antagonistic towards the West, particularly the US.

This will solve simmering long-term problems such as the expropriation of land without compensation, which incidentally will lead to an economic Armageddon, possibly even civil war.

Partition would also solve needless emotional problems such as name changes and quotas in sports teams.

Emeritus Professor David Rosenberg

Via e-mail