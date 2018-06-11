LETTER: Jacob Zuma missed Trump trick

I was flabbergasted when I read the tweet from the number one bull in a China shop, US President Donald Trump, that he believes he has "the absolute right/power to PARDON myself, but why would I do that, when I have done nothing wrong?".

This referred to the investigations about his Russian connection during the elections.

My mind went to our former president, Jacob Zuma, who is still claiming he has "done nothing wrong". Zuma seems to have missed Trump’s outrageous trick to pardon himself when he had the chance to do so. He would be sitting pretty now, smiling and enjoying his retirement at Nkandla.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston