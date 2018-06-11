LETTER: Jacob Zuma is embarrassing

While some former heads of state are busy addressing important panels, Jacob Zuma chose to start a squabble with the governing party using a gathering of young people. Sometimes I wonder what he is thinking; what he is trying to achieve.

Zuma thought he could play god by removing Thabo Mbeki, but now that the wheel has turned it seems too much for him. I know he has advisers — it’s time they did their jobs and gave sound advice, since they failed to do so while he was president.

If Zuma wants to vent he should do so in an ANC national executive committee meeting. He can also pick up a phone and call alliance leaders. It is clear he has too much time and needs a hobby — why doesn’t he tend to his chickens and cattle and stop embarrassing himself?

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein