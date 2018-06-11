Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ground value has weight

11 June 2018 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/BARRY MALONE
Picture: REUTERS/BARRY MALONE

There is nothing further from the truth than Jeremy Cronin and Thando Wababa’s comment that "the ground value of most farms is typically a small fraction of market value" (EFF’s incoherent land policy targets blacks while rewarding the wealthy, June 8). The reality is in fact the reverse.

And the "good measure" added to the ANC resolution, that "in determining the mechanisms of implementation, we must ensure we do not undermine future investment in the economy, or damage agricultural production and food security", means exactly nothing because it was ignored by the National Assembly in the terms of reference given to the constitutional review committee.

Fanie Brink
Bothaville

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Dog whistles for EFF voters
Opinion / Editorials
2.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma puts Ramaphosa in a bind with ...
Opinion
3.
SA is becoming a nation of three countries — ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Lawyers behaving badly
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Eskom has no option but to shed its bloated staff ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.