LETTER: Ground value has weight

There is nothing further from the truth than Jeremy Cronin and Thando Wababa’s comment that "the ground value of most farms is typically a small fraction of market value" (EFF’s incoherent land policy targets blacks while rewarding the wealthy, June 8). The reality is in fact the reverse.

And the "good measure" added to the ANC resolution, that "in determining the mechanisms of implementation, we must ensure we do not undermine future investment in the economy, or damage agricultural production and food security", means exactly nothing because it was ignored by the National Assembly in the terms of reference given to the constitutional review committee.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville