LETTER: Drop import duty on steel

11 June 2018 - 05:04
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG
It is high time the government rescinded the 10% duty on imported steel. Despite the duty, Mittal has increased its selling prices with monotonous regularity. That was not the deal!

Local manufacturers battle for survival against imports of manufactured components that come into SA with no duties. This has the net effect of exporting jobs. Lakshmi Mittal is one of the wealthiest people and does not need our protection. How many billions has he exported? How much has he invested in making his SA company price and quality competitive?

Either imports of manufactured steel components get slapped with an import duty or the duty on imports of steel must get scrapped.

Manfred Rusch
Cape Town

