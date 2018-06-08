LETTER: Van Onselen is jealous for he could never produce the kind of quality work I produce

I pitch my articles at the highest level possible; I believe not only in the power of my arguments but also in the quality of the words I use. Yes, I do a lot of research for my articles, and yes I cite a lot of material, particularly if it possesses the historical backing that I want.

And yes, Daily Maverick has moved some citations before. I have mostly not referenced, in part because these are historical facts, not another writer’s thoughts, and importantly because I am not writing an academic paper but an oped.

I have read Van Onselen’s columns; they are unsophisticated and basal, without any appreciation that words matter if your argument is to have deeper impact. Its not improbable then that Van Onselen is not only hurt, but jealous, for he could never produce the kind of quality work I produce.

The fact that he gets paid to write the garbage he writes is proof that established networks and links too often trump talent and intellectual thought.

The DA’s modus operandi when dealing with critics is character assassination, even more so with journalists and media critics. I am not sure how they ever thought that they could convert this crassness into a fully fledged political programme. While I presented an opportunity for them to speak on the superiority of neoliberalism and federalism, they decided to go for my person instead.

Coincidentally, this is exactly what I was arguing in my article; that the DA attracts its members not on ideological superiority but on exaggerated claims of clean and effective governance. Given that the ANC is turning the corner, this is approach is becoming ineffective, requiring the DA to tell a new story.

The fact remains that DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s utterances about white wealth and black poverty, as common sense and self evident as they are, are anathema to neoliberalism, which sees inequality as a result of merit and white people’s hard work (while poor blacks are lazy and uninventive) and a natural allocation of talent.

The DA continues to bury itself ever deeper as a racist party, in its inability to sensibly deal with black leaders and white racism.

As far as Van Onselen is concerned, I have been reluctant up to now to waste my time on someone I think lowly of, because engaging him is unlikely to provide me with any blinding insights or enrich me in any way. He has a history of taking on people way above his league, with an illusion of grandeur that makes him think he can walk into any intellectual battle, mindless of the prerequisites.

We are not at the same level by any stretch of the imagination. I have never found any enlightenment in his daily ramblings. I probably would have cited him if he had ever said anything useful. There is a vanity in punching above your weight and clearly Van Onselen has a crude obsession.

The DA is in a race to the bottom and with people like Van Onselen in their corner with their clumsy tricks, the race is even quicker.

Yonela Diko

Spokesperson, ANC Western Cape