LETTER: No healthcare ‘shambles’

08 June 2018 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) wishes to distance itself from the misleading heading that appeared in Business Day related to the report delivered by the OHSC in Parliament on June 5 (Public healthcare "in shambles", June 6).

The OHSC presented a report that showed some improvement in certain areas, and stagnation and decline in others. The report cannot be characterised as an indication that the healthcare system is "in shambles".

Ricardo Mahlakanya
Director: communications, OHSC

