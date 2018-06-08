Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land reform noise a ploy

08 June 2018 - 05:00
Picture: FILE PICTURE
Picture: FILE PICTURE

We are yet to be convinced that if accelerated land reform does not occur, SA will suffer some cataclysmic social and political meltdown. Restitution is important, but there is very little land reform can do to erode existing levels of poverty and unemployment.

Our polls show that what people want is jobs and education, so they can live middle-class lives — the same lives the most prominent champions of accelerated land reform enjoy in cities.

Much of the noise around land reform is a strategy of political deflection designed to draw public and analyst attention away from failures in schools and the labour market. It is striking to see how effective this strategy has been.

Frans Cronje CEO
Institute of Race Relations

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma puts Ramaphosa in a bind with ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Dog whistles for EFF voters
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The apparent plagiarism of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ROB ROSE: Why Investec blundered
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
SA is becoming a nation of three countries — ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.