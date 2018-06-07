Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The bill for negligence

07 June 2018 - 05:00
I cannot see how the government proposes to pass the Public Liability Amendment Bill, which intends scrapping lump-sum settlements for medical negligence claims.

It is unlawful to contract or legislate out of professional negligence — whether for medical or legal claims against doctors or lawyers or any professional person. Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba says these measures are an "attempt to rein in the state’s soaring pay-outs for negligence".

Clearly he is on the wrong track. Instead of doctors and nurses harming patients, efforts should be made to curtail negligence and educate these professionals properly. Aside from such a proposal being unlawful, it will no doubt attract a constitutional challenge as well.

The ANC and the government frequently bail out state-owned entities to the tune of billions of rand because of theft and corruption by cadres.

Surely patients that suffer at the hands of doctors and nurses deserve priority? This is another example of the government attempting to legislate its way out of malfeasance.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

