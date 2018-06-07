LETTER: GDP belies the new dawn

I am definitely not surprised at the contraction in the economy. I am more surprised that the esteemed economists were shocked to hear that GDP growth is down to 1.5%.

We spent the past two months in Parliament arguing about a national minimum wage which will cause a further loss of jobs. We know that 52% of young people are unemployed, and the land issue has added further woes to investment sentiment.

I daily discuss employment figures with small businesses which are all holding back on creating employment pending the implementation and fallout of the national minimum wage. This indicates that the economy is going to suffer.

The first 100 days of our new president has been disastrous, and I cannot see that "new dawn" he tries to talk about. President Cyril Ramaphosa has allowed two pieces of legislation to be debated and to create wholesale destruction. Clearly, this is a portent of things to come.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesman