LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s long walk

Nelson Mandela’s dream of political and economic freedom for all clashed with the ideology of apartheid and set him off on his long walk to freedom. His release from prison marked the beginning of a process of healing and building a deeply divided society into a united nation.

Great progress in the initial years unfortunately stalled and was reversed under the Jacob Zuma presidency. It took another 27 years after Madiba’s release before his first choice as his successor could take up his mantle.

In an ironic twist of fate, Ramaphosa’s aim of pursuing the dream of political and economic freedom for all now clashes with the greed and ideologies of factions within the ANC. He has nevertheless succeeded in taking concrete steps to steer the ANC back to the road envisaged by Madiba and its founding fathers during his first 100 days in office. His walk may, however, be as long and as challenging as Madiba’s walk.

He has to perform a delicate balancing act between the expectations and the challenges posed by a restless political landscape, a struggling economy and a widening inequality gap.

Despite this, Ramaphosa succeeded in restoring a degree of confidence and optimism locally and abroad. He needs the support, not only of his own party, but of moderate forces in society to enable us to reach our full potential.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag