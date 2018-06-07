Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s long walk

07 June 2018 - 05:00
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Nelson Mandela’s dream of political and economic freedom for all clashed with the ideology of apartheid and set him off on his long walk to freedom. His release from prison marked the beginning of a process of healing and building a deeply divided society into a united nation.

Great progress in the initial years unfortunately stalled and was reversed under the Jacob Zuma presidency. It took another 27 years after Madiba’s release before his first choice as his successor could take up his mantle.

In an ironic twist of fate, Ramaphosa’s aim of pursuing the dream of political and economic freedom for all now clashes with the greed and ideologies of factions within the ANC. He has nevertheless succeeded in taking concrete steps to steer the ANC back to the road envisaged by Madiba and its founding fathers during his first 100 days in office. His walk may, however, be as long and as challenging as Madiba’s walk.

He has to perform a delicate balancing act between the expectations and the challenges posed by a restless political landscape, a struggling economy and a widening inequality gap.

Despite this, Ramaphosa succeeded in restoring a degree of confidence and optimism locally and abroad. He needs the support, not only of his own party, but of moderate forces in society to enable us to reach our full potential.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DStv set to go the way of the dinosaurs
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: SA’s troubling performance
Opinion / Editorials
3.
HILARY JOFFE: First-quarter shock may ignite new ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How did economists get SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Tarnishing Treasury latest in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.