LETTER: Union-run fund a red flag

When a wage agreement was signed between Amplats and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) there was purportedly a clause stating that there would be talks between the parties about the transfer of pension and provident funds to Igula Umbrella Provident Fund set up by Amcu.

Igula was asked to give a presentation about this, but did not do so. It may be that Igula is not yet a member of the Financial Services Board and is therefore unable to qualify for the administration of pension funds.

Unions do not have a good track record in dealing with members’ pension funds. In the past, there have been accusations of impropriety.

The fact that Amcu said it set up the fund so that its members could "have more control and influence over their financial interests" should be cause for concern since miners normally have little or no economic acumen.

Considering the outcome of VBS Bank, it seems preferable to use established institutions with a proven track record.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff