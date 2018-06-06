LETTER: State is stagnant as communities near toxic mine dumps face health issues

Tuesday was World Environment Day, a very important day for sustainability. It is still a concern that SA has not made a significant difference in trying to decrease air pollution. The production of electricity and fuel is still highly dependent on coal processing, with Eskom and Sasol the biggest contributors.

Mine dumps in and around Gauteng are also a problem that continues to pile up. Communities such as Snake Park, who live close to the dumps, face health issues due to the toxins in them.

The Department of Environmental Affairs released its State of the Air Report in October 2017. The findings were clear and undeniable: South Africans are breathing air that is harmful to their health, especially in danger zones such as Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area and the Highveld Priority Area.

The department should take action against Eskom and Sasol. Clean air is an important human resource that should be protected on the same scale as clean drinking water.

While the effects of air pollution are not immediately felt, they certainly will be in the long run. We must protect our environment in order for it to continue protecting us.

Janho Engelbrecht

DA environment spokesperson