LETTER: We risk being a Venezuela

The clamour for expropriation of land without compensation as illustrated in "Ramaphosa seeks common ground to work at land reform" (June 4) is fishy as it implies vindictiveness and punishment. Because it is without a rational link to its purported object it is therefore probably unlawful.

The same could be achieved by expropriation at a just and equitable sum reflecting the balance of interests between those affected, and decided by a court. Isn’t that what the Constitution states?

The sudden urge for expropriation without compensation is fake and an EFF populist issue to stick it to the ANC — and the ANC seeking excuses for its poor performance. Why did the ANC not act sooner as section 25 of the Constitution has been in plain sight for more than 20 years and why did it think that "willing seller, willing buyer" was a ghost clause in section 25?

If the ANC does not confront its ideologues as if investors do not exist, SA will be like Venezuela.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town