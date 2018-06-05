LETTER: Please step down, Peter Bruce

This is a plea to Peter Bruce to retire his pen. Prof Andre Duvenage can take over his column.

It pains me to see a well-respected and experienced journalist like Bruce acting as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s PR machine. It seems he wants the public to buy the narrative that Ramaphosa is the chosen messiah.

I love you Bruce for the sterling work you did in journalism. But you should let Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe glorify Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and his faction are part of the reason SA is in this mess. Only the ANC, not Ramaphosa, can change the dangerous direction the country is taking.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail