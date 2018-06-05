LETTER: Call it a day with SAA

Several finance and economic boffins have speculated that South African Airways cannot be saved because of its huge debt and operating costs. Nor can it be sold, not even for R1.

However, CEO Vuyani Jarana says "SAA is now getting to the phase where it is starting to tackle the tough issues". How humorous — especially after he approved R25m for personal security. He says SAA requires a cash injection of R9.2bn to pay debt "I inherited when I took over as CEO" and a further R12.7bn in working capital to get to a break-even point. Either he is not proficient at economics or is simply deluded. Perhaps both.

The government’s debt as a percentage of GDP is almost 50% because billions of rand have been poured into poorly managed state-owned enterprises. SAA has been bled insolvent by poor and corrupt management.

Instead of throwing good money after bad, the government should call it a day with the national airline and save the money.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has the ability to pull the country out of its calamitous descent into bankruptcy by pulling the plug on insolvent SOEs.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff