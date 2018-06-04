LETTER: US is dealing with racism

Respect to US companies such as Starbucks and the American Broadcasting Corporation for taking a strong stand against blatant racism.

ABC has cancelled a very lucrative television show because its star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted a blatantly racist remark aimed at a woman who was a top official in the Obama administration.

Starbucks employees are receiving "racial bias training" after a furore over the arrest of two black men at a coffee store in the US.

The strong reaction by civil society and the two companies is encouraging and relevant to SA, which has a similarly diverse society.

SA has made more progress in race relations than the US, and the negative effect of populism on racism in the US may have an impact on SA.

A similar discussion on race has been surfacing lately in SA, and there are signs that the middle ground of society is also waking up to the need to speak out against racism whatever its source.

I trust the encouraging reaction of moderates in the US, speaking out when their government fails to do so, will counter the populist wave that has had such a negative impact on race relations.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag