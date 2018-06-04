LETTER: Tenders all above board

In his letter, "Clarify water tender data" (June 1), Peter Rosewarne requested clarity on the award of consultancy contracts for groundwater projects.

Contract 35C/2016/17 — Term Tender for Professional Services for Water and Sanitation — was advertised, evaluated and awarded in terms of the council’s standard tender process. The tenderer was appointed for the work on the Cape Flats aquifer and the Atlantis and Silwerstroom aquifers. The other tenderer was appointed for the Table Mountain Group aquifer (South Peninsula, Helderberg, Nuweberg, and Steenbras, Wemmershoek and Theewaterskloof dams).

Alderman Ian Neilson

Executive deputy mayor, Cape Town