LETTER: Peter Bruce a bit befuddled

Peter Bruce’s column, Economic reforms must start with business (May 31), was a little less coherent than usual. He decries South African attitudes to business — "Here CEs keep their jobs by chasing quarterly profit targets" — but his solution appears designed to reinforce precisely this situation: "Make it illegal to pay bonuses to executives who make losses."

Many would agree that the chasing of short-term profits leads to a plethora of problems. Correcting this has not proved quite as easy as Bruce would have us believe. Perhaps he was correct when he started his column with the observation that he really didn’t need a brand-new idea just before deadline?

Gary Cundill

Edenglen