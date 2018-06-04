LETTER: Labour laws harming SA

The court case between the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union and Woolworths shows the difficulties in SA’s labour law. The government has recognised that unemployment is the biggest problem in SA, and that it should be creating an environment to create more jobs.

The labour laws are doing just the opposite. The harsh and onerous regulations do not allow businesses to streamline in order to keep their costs down and grow.

When a business finalises its plans for the future it should be encouraged to implement these plans so that it is able to remain stable without passing additional costs on to the purchasers of its goods or services.

Businesses such as Woolworths have desperately been trying to keep their costs down by constantly looking at their overheads and the needs of themselves and customers.

The Constitutional Court will now have to delve into the actual running of the business, which SA’s labour law unfortunately allows. It is no small wonder that many goods and services are now being sought from other jurisdictions.

Michael Bagraim

MP Cape Town