LETTER: ANC puts SA in slow lane

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that "killings are killings. It is a criminal thing, not political." President Cyril Ramaphosa put it differently: "The killing of people you disagree with must come to an end."

Magashule denied that his premiership of the Free State was embroiled in corruption. Time will tell. The problem with the ANC is that it moves very slowly. More than a month ago Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the Commonwealth meeting to address the leadership crisis in the North West. The crisis is still not resolved and former premier Supra Mahumapelo still holds sway in the province.

Magashule, with his usual windbag disposition, said about a new premier for the North West: "We have not rejected any names given to us. There is no time limit, this is a work in progress."

Things move at such a tardy pace that it’s no wonder SA has slipped so far backwards in all spheres, and that we have been overtaken by many other African states.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff